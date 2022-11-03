Allergy season is here!

Tips, myths and allergy treatments

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Spring allergies season is here once again, and the health care expert like Lindsey Ricci at CVS Minute Clinic have been working along with others to educate patients and dispel some common myths surrounding these seasonal sniffles and sneezes. Spring allergies are typically caused by pollen and mold spores.

Here are some signs you may be suffering from an allergy (and addressing COVID symptom fears)

Most Common Symptoms

Itchy eyes and nose

More tears than normal

Postnasal drip

Runny, nose, clear (like water)

Allergic shiners (dark circles under the eyes)

Scratchy throat

Sneezing

Stuffy nose

Sore throat

Less Common Symptoms

Cough

Fatigue

Headaches

Sinus pain/pressure

There are a number of myths about allergies that need to be debunked, they are:

MYTH 1 : Allergies change every 7 years.

This is an old wives’ tale. However, our allergies DO change based on environmental factors. For example, when people move to a new home, they’re exposed to allergens they may not have encountered where they previously lived, which can trigger an allergic reaction.

MYTH 2: Hot days are the worst for allergies. Rain brings relief.

No matter what the temperature, wind is the worst due to blowing tree pollen. Thunderstorms can mean heavy winds, so rain is not always good for allergy sufferers.

MYTH 3: It doesn’t really matter which allergy medicine you choose.

Everyone reacts differently to allergy medicine and sometimes you may need to try a couple of types until you learn what works best for you. Antihistamines = itch relief (may cause drowsiness); decongestants = sinus congestion relief (may increase blood pressure); corticosteroid sprays = stuffy nose/sneezing relief (may irritate your nose).

MYTH 4: Don’t take allergy medicine until you begin to experience symptoms.

Begin allergy medicine 2-4 weeks prior to the time period when you typically experience allergic symptoms for the first time to help reduce histamines.

If you or someone you know is suffering from allergies there are a number of treatment options available. First, there are a lot of effective over-the-counter choices available, including steroid nose sprays, antihistamines and decongestants. Second, the minute clinic can assess your past allergy history, personal health condition and lifestyle behaviors and choices and make some recommendations that are the best for you. That could be an over-the-counter option or a stronger prescription medication for those who really tend to suffer. Third, regularly flushing with saline eye drops and nose sprays will help to flush allergens.