Ally Charitable Foundation gives $5 million grant to Atrium Health Foundation

This was given in support of workforce development pathways and equity in healthcare education

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Ally Charitable Foundation gave a $5 million grant to the Atrium Health Foundation. Their charitable foundation launched in 2019 and began making grants in 2020 to support economic mobility in the communities they serve. They are excited to share that this is the single largest gift that Ally charitable foundation has given to date.

This gift is attributed to Atrium Health Foundation’s “Giving Hope Campaign,” which is committed to raising $500 million to support healthy communities, education, research, and state-of-the-art facilities at Atrium Health.

Atrium Health’s workforce development program includes 1,400 people, 2/3 of which are from underserved communities. Thousands of jobs are now open in the healthcare sector and they’re working together to fill spots with passionate people who have the expertise and want to care for patients and give back to community.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.