Ally partners with WCNC to Clear the Shelters

WCNC and NBC’s month long "adopt and donate" effort of Clear the Shelters wraps up this weekend with a nationwide adoption and donation drive. Adoption Day is Saturday September 18th at various shelters in our area.

Huge supporters of this initiative are NASCAR driver Alex Bowman and Ally. Ally has a commitment to serving our community and supporting initiatives like Clear the Shelters. They also work closely with Best Friends Animal Society so recuing animals is not unfamiliar to them.