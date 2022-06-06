Almond Croissants mmm mmm good!

Easy to make Almond Croissants

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today in the kitchen we are making a nice dessert that is easy and taste delicious. We welcome Pastry Chef Antwine Love to Charlotte today. This is a delicious easy dessert to make that will impress your friends and satisfy your sweet tooth.

Here is the recipe:

Almond Croissants

Ingredients

Simple Syrup

1 Cup water

1/2 cup granulated sugar

Almond Paste

8 one-day-old medium/large croissants, left at room temp uncovered overnight

3 Tbsp sliced almonds

Powdered, Confectioner's sugar for dusting

2 Tbsp sugar

1 cup almond meal/almond flour, or 2/3 cup whole blanched almonds, but you'll need a good food processor to process almonds into an almond meal

1/8 tsp salt

1 stick, 8 Tbsp unsalted butter, room temp, sliced

2 large eggs

How to Make the Syrup:

In a small saucepan, combine 1 cup water, and 1/2 cup sugar Bring to a simmer for a minute and stir until the sugar dissolves then remove from heat and let cool to room temp.

If using almond meal or almond flour: In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, combine 1/2 cup sugar, 1 cup almond meal and 1/8 tsp salt. Mix until well incorporated, then blend in the butter. Finally add the eggs one at a time and mix on med/high speed until the whole mixture is creamy and fluffy with a frosting-like consistency.

Assembling your French Almond Croissants:

1. Preheat the oven to 350° F . Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper

After your croissants have been on the counter drying out overnight, and you're ready to use them, slice each croissant horizontally like you would for a sandwich.

3. Work with each croissant one by one: dip it into the syrup, coating both sides and the ends well. The croissant should be quite moist, but not soaking wet. Just dip it once on each side

Arrange the croissants on a baking dish, cut side up. Spread about 2 Tbsp of almond filling on the bottom half of each croissant. Place the top halves on and spread about 1 Tbsp of almond filling over the top. Sprinkle with sliced almonds. Bake on the center rack for 15 to 18 minutes, or until the cream is golden. Transfer to a wire rack and cool to room temperature or just warm. Dust with powdered sugar before serving. These are best served the same day they are made.