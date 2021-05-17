Alternative sources for power

Consumers are taking the power back as demand for backup power in homes surges. General CEO Aaron Jagdfeld gives tips on how to supply your home with additional power sources so you're never left without.

Jagdfeld says the ice storm in Texas, wildfires in California and the upcoming hurricane season are all good indicators that having a backup power source is no longer a luxury but a necessity. Add in the fact that with a lot of people working from home and some kids still not in school, having multiple days without power is no longer an option for the over 100 million people who are affected by an outage each year.