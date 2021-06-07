Alyssa Naeher makes the US Women's Soccer team and is headed to the Olympics

Naeher is ready to compete 2021 Olympics

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 2021 Olympics is just around the corner. To make the US team in any event takes a lot of hard work and dedication. Rooting for the Red White and Blue is exciting as a spectator but more gratifying as a participant. Alyssa Naeher, goalie for the US women’s soccer team is excited and ready to compete at the 2021 Olympics.

It all seems to be surreal and a dream making the team amongst a group of highly qualified athlete and representing your country at the same time is awesome. Yet Naeher was able to beat the odds and land a spot as goalie for the US Women’s Team. “I feel good and am excited to be with this group that will go to Tokyo to compete in the Olympics” says Naeher. Will the hard work of her an the team yield bronze, silver or gold? Let's hope gold!

Naeher has roots in Charlotte. Originally from Connecticut, Naeher has two sisters that live in Charlotte. She has adopted charlotte as a second home and has completed her offseason training in charlotte. Naeher loves the charlotte area but can’t wait to be the part of the Olympic experience.