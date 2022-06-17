Amazon Glow helping families stay connected

New technology is helping families stay connected even when they're in different parts of the country

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

As the world returns to ‘normal,’ parents are faced with heading back to the office, often working late nights and traveling for business trips that cause them to miss moments at home with little ones. Looking to stay connected to their children while away, more than half of parents say their kids have trouble staying engaged during traditional video calls and therefore are turning to new technology that keeps little ones engaged more than traditional video or voice calling. With the new Amazon Glow, kids can easily engage with remote loved ones while learning, playing, reading, and creating.

On Friday, Dr. Michele Borba, early child development expert and best-selling author of “Thrivers,” joined us on Charlotte Today to discuss how parents and grandparents can replace traditional video calls with Amazon Glow’s “practically there” magic and share ideas for how families can develop deeper bonds with the youth in their lives.

58% of Working Parents Feel Like They’re Missing Out on Moments with Their Children Due to Their Job

67% of Grandparents Want More Time with Their Grandkids

To learn more about how Amazon Glow can help bridge the gap head over to: Amazon.com/glow

