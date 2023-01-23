A personal story from a patient of Amelia Aesthetics

According to Amelia Aesthetics, making the decision for elective surgery can be one of the most difficult things a person does. Hearing from other patients who have been where you are can be one of the most positive things you can do to help you make the right decision for your body. Shelby's story is similar to so many of the patients they meet at Amelia Aesthetics. She put everyone in her family ahead of what she wanted and doubted if the time would ever be right for her to have a breast augmentation. One day a close friend shared their story with her and demystified what Shelby had thought was true about cosmetic surgery. Today she's excited, healthy and sharing her story so that other women might have the courage to put themselves first now!