Thanking our military with travel perks

The Department of Defense and Priceline have expanded the American Forces Travel Program. For the First Time 16 Million U.S. Veterans will be granted exclusive travel benefits. The American Forces Travel Program is a leisure travel site created with Priceline, to all Veterans of the United States Armed Forces with a discharge status of honorable or general under honorable conditions, allowing an additional 16 million users access to the full-service travel booking platform.

Introduced in 2019 to thank the military community for their service, American Forces Travel features privately negotiated deals on the world’s most popular hotel, flight, car rental and cruise brands with over a million hotel deals in more than 71,000 destinations globally, providing fast access to a broad selection of deeply discounted leisure travel options for the military community and their families. Eligible users can save up to 40% - 60% on leisure travel. Under the expansion, 22 million personnel will now have access to the site.