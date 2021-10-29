American workers prefer robot support in their career

See the findings of a study by Oracle

US employees turning to robots for careers advice because employers aren’t listening to them. New research reveals 72% of the US workforce think robots and artificial intelligence can support their careers better than humans

· 80% of employees say they’re not satisfied with their employers support, and 82% say their companies should do more to listen to their needs

· More than half of employees would trust a robot with their career over a human

· New research of more than 14,000 employees, HR managers and c-suite executives across United States and 12 other countries

A major new study into the career prospects of employees around the globe has revealed that nearly three quarters of US workers (72%) think robots can support their careers better than humans because employers aren’t listening to them. The research – which surveyed 14,000 employees, HR managers and c-suite executives across 13 countries, including the US – found that more than half (57%) would trust a robot and artificial intelligence to guide their careers over a human, and more than two thirds (65%) said they would make life changes based on robot recommendations.

It comes as the research – which was commissioned by Oracle – revealed that 80% of employees are simply not satisfied with their employers support, and 82% said their company should do more to listen to their needs. Furthermore, nearly all workers (80%) said they wanted to make their career changes over the next year, but just over two thirds (69%) said they were facing major obstacles.