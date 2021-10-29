American workers prefer robot support in their career

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING.
US employees turning to robots for careers advice because employers aren’t listening to them. New research reveals 72% of the US workforce think robots and artificial intelligence can support their careers better than humans
· 80% of employees say they’re not satisfied with their employers support, and 82% say their companies should do more to listen to their needs
· More than half of employees would trust a robot with their career over a human
· New research of more than 14,000 employees, HR managers and c-suite executives across United States and 12 other countries
A major new study into the career prospects of employees around the globe has revealed that nearly three quarters of US workers (72%) think robots can support their careers better than humans because employers aren’t listening to them. The research – which surveyed 14,000 employees, HR managers and c-suite executives across 13 countries, including the US – found that more than half (57%) would trust a robot and artificial intelligence to guide their careers over a human, and more than two thirds (65%) said they would make life changes based on robot recommendations.
It comes as the research – which was commissioned by Oracle – revealed that 80% of employees are simply not satisfied with their employers support, and 82% said their company should do more to listen to their needs. Furthermore, nearly all workers (80%) said they wanted to make their career changes over the next year, but just over two thirds (69%) said they were facing major obstacles.
The past year has been extremely challenging for employees in the US, with many now feeling lonely, disconnected and not in control of their careers. There appears to be an overwhelming feeling of being stuck in their personal and professional lives, with 79% of people saying they’ve been negatively impacted in the last 12 months. And on top of that, employees found 2021 to be one of the most stressful years at work ever. Just under half (49%) of people struggled with mental health more at work in 2021 than they did in 2020, but nearly everyone (91%) used the past year to reflect on their lives, with work life balance (37%); mental health (35%) and workplace flexibility (32%) now the top priorities.