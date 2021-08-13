America's favorite rapping teacher talks about equity in education

Increasing STEM education opportunities

When it comes to science education, the pandemic created challenges for teachers, students, and parents as they transitioned to distance learning models, creating an urgent need for accessible educational resources. As guidance continues to shift, the importance of maintaining a stable and engaging learning experience for students remains a priority. Educators and parents must embrace new hybrid learning models as a foundational change to “classroom learning” and use it as an opportunity to creatively engage and teach students.

Additionally, this past year has put a spotlight on diversity and educational inequities in the sciences for underrepresented communities. According to 3M’s original research, 73% of the world recognizes that underrepresented minority groups often lack equal access to STEM education. To help provide valuable educational resources to teachers, 3M is expanding its “Science at Home” program to promote and encourage STEM exploration and learning.