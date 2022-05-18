Amp up your wardrobe before those summer trips

K|LA Boutique has great styles for you to pack in your suitcase

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — K|LA Boutique visited Charlotte Today on Wednesday to show of some great styles you should pack in your suitcase before you head off on your next summer vacation. The biggest tip is to pack light! Bring some pieces that can be mixed and matched throughout your trip so that you have extra room to being back souvenirs.

The first thing that is perfect for summer and summer trips is a nice maxi dress! These are nice and flowy and easy to wear to dinners or over bathing suits.

Next is white pants! White pants are always perfect for the summertime, especially when paired with a nice and bright pink shirt. Pink and white are trending for the summer and you need this combo in your closet and in your suitcase.

A good bathing suit cover up is a must too! Plus some denim shorts to pair with it.

Make sure you pack a couple shoes that can go with any outfit, and some accessories to change up each outfit to make it unique.

To find more from K|LA go online to shopkla.com.

