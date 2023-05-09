An easier way to treat cats for diabetes, sponsored by Elanco

Approximately 46 point five million U-S households owns a cat

Approximately 46.5 million US households owns a cat. Now there’s an easier way to treat cats for diabetes. Veterinarian Dr. Cynthia Ward, VMD joined Charlotte Today with more.

Ward says a simple way to remember the signs of feline diabetes are to remember the acronym 'MEOW' which stands for more drinking and urinating, excessive appetite, overweight, but sudden weight loss. If you see any of these signs make sure to talk to your veterinarian.

Research shows that 125,000 cats go untreated for diabetes because of dosing challenges. There is a new treatment with will make things much more simple. Those who are interested in finding out more information can visit my.elanco.com to order for your furry friend.

