An easy and affordable getaway, sponsored by Discover the Palm Beaches

The Palm Beaches are located just one hour north of Miami and roughly two hours southeast of Orlando

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content.

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

With summer in full swing, many people may be looking for an easy getaway for the family this season. The Palm Beaches, which are located just one hour north of Miami and roughly two hours southeast of Orlando – is an easy to reach beach destination with plenty to do and is the perfect destination to visit from now through fall. From animal encounters, outdoor excursions, to soaking in fun at some of the best waterparks and pools, visitors will find endless entertainment. There are lots of ways to save money on this trip too, so it does not have to break the bank.

For more information or to get started on planning your dream vacation to The Palm Beaches, visit their website thepalmbeaches.com.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.