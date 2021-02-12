x
Charlotte Today

An easy holiday recipe

Chef Mara from the Foodie School shares her Wedge Salad recipe

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Five Star Wedge Salad

Ingredients

· 1 cup mayonnaise

· 1 cup crème fraiche

· 1 teaspoon granulated garlic

· 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

· 1 teaspoon sea salt

· 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

· ½ cup buttermilk

· 4 ounces blue cheese, crumbled

· 1 pound smoked bacon, cooked and crumbled

· 1 head iceberg lettuce

· 8 ounces blue cheese, crumbled

· 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

Directions 

1. To make the dressing, add the first 7 ingredients to a blender or food processor and blend to combine. Add Blue cheese and pulse2 times to combine. Set aside until ready to use.

2. Remove the root end from the lettuce, and cut the head into 4 wedges. Place one wedge each on four individual serving dishes. Dress each wedge with 2 tablespoons of the dressing. Garnish each with the crumbled bacon, tomatoes, cheese, onion, salt and pepper.

TheFoodieSchool.com

