An easy holiday recipe

1. To make the dressing, add the first 7 ingredients to a blender or food processor and blend to combine. Add Blue cheese and pulse2 times to combine. Set aside until ready to use.

2. Remove the root end from the lettuce, and cut the head into 4 wedges. Place one wedge each on four individual serving dishes. Dress each wedge with 2 tablespoons of the dressing. Garnish each with the crumbled bacon, tomatoes, cheese, onion, salt and pepper.