An easy one pan Pork Chop and Veggies recipe

No experience required to make this dish

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This morning we're are joined by our good friend Andria Gaskins. She is

serving up a dish we can *all get behind; Pork Chops with Roasted Brussel Sprout and Sweet Potato Hash. “This is an easy 1 pan dish and no special cooking requirements are needed” says Gaskins Here is what you need to know to make this dish.

Pork Chops with Roasted Brussel Sprout and Sweet Potato Hash

Makes 4 servings

Instructions

Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil and spray the foil with cooking spray. Mix 1 teaspoon salt, ½ teaspoon pepper, 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning, and garlic powder in a small bowl until combined. Rub each pork chop with olive oil (about 1 tablespoon). Rub both sides of each pork chop with the seasoning mixture.

Whisk 2 tablespoons olive oil, vegetable base, ½ teaspoon Italian seasoning, ½ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper in a large bowl until combined. Add the Brussels sprouts, sweet potatoes, onion, potatoes, and garlic to the large bowl and toss to coat.

Place the pork chops in center of the prepared baking sheet and arrange the vegetables in a single layer around the pork chops. Bake for 12 minutes, flip the pork chops, and bake 10 to 12 additional minutes. Transfer the pork chops to a platter and cover with foil. Stir the vegetables on the baking sheet and spread into an even layer.

Increase the oven to broil and cook until the vegetables are browned and slightly charred, about 2 minutes. Season the vegetables, to taste, with salt and pepper. Sprinkle on the parsley and serve with the pork chops.

For more information and recipe visit Andrea at QueenCitykitchen.com

Ingredients

3 teaspoons kosher salt, divided

2 teaspoon coarse-ground pepper, divided

1½ teaspoon Italian seasoning, divided

½ teaspoon garlic powder

4 (1-inch-thick) bone-in, center-cut pork chops

4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1 tablespoon vegetable base

1 pound fresh Brussels sprouts, trimmed and cut in half

1 sweet potato (10 to 12 ounces.), cut into 1-inch chunks

1 small red onion, peeled and cut into 1-inch chunks

½ pound baby potatoes medley

2 garlic cloves, coarsely chopped