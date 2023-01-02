An easy to make Super Bowl party appetizer

Meatball stuffed Mushroom are delicious

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Getting ready for your Super Bowl party… well take it up a notch

with an easy appetizer to prepare for your guests. We've invited the Trittens from Cannizarro Famiglia to walk us thru the easy dish.

Here is watch you need:

Meatball Stuffed Mushrooms

Ingredients

1/2 lb Ground Beef or Ground Turkey

1/2 Cup Breadcrumbs (GF Breadcrumbs work well too!)

1 Egg

1/2 Cup Minced Onions

1/2 Cup Parmesan Cheese

1 tsp Sea Salt

8 oz Mushrooms – White Button, Cremini or Shiitake will all work

1/2 Cup Mozzarella Cheese

1 Jar Cannizzaro Marinara or Arrabbiata

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Combine the first 6 ingredients well.

Pop the stems out of the mushrooms and brush off any debris with a napkin or paper towel. Line a small baking dish with a layer of your favorite Cannizzaro Sauce. Place mushroom caps in sauce and put a small dollop of sauce in each cap. Roll mini-meatballs and place one in each cap.

Bake at 400 degrees for 20 minutes uncovered. Top with mozzarella cheese and bake an additional 5 minutes. Put a toothpick in each one and serve. Great as an appetizer or serve with pasta, zucchini noodles, polenta, for a fun dinner. These can also be made Gluten Free.