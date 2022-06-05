An Oodles of Doodles, festive event

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There is a wonderful event happening in the Queen city called Oodles of Doodles. Here to talk about it is Dr. Susan Bonilla and Carlos Rich.
The vision for Oodles of Doodles was twofold: to celebrate the awesomeness of doodle dogs and also provide an educational outlet to inform potential dood pet parents. Doodles have a playful, fun energy that has made them incredibly popular but they are sometimes only looked at from the surface. We want people to see beyond the fluff. We are excited to be educating people on the specific needs of having a doodle as well as helping support rescue groups and raise money for our Veterinary Care Charitable Fund. We also wanted to create a festival that would give an amazing experience for humans and their fur babies to enjoy together. The Entertainment Zone will have live music by popular local band Pope & Bert, a performance on the main stage by magician Hayden Childress who was featured on "Penn & Teller: Fool Us" on the CW, and pet trivia from Big Pop Productions. The event will be full of fun.
What can people expect at the event:
• Pup Parade: starting at 1pm near the Food/Beer Zone with all proceeds benefiting the Passionate Paws Veterinary Care Charitable Fund
• Meet and Greet with everyone's favorite tv pups near the event entrance
• Grooming Classes: Take one of the four grooming classes offered in our Grooming Zone and learn the essentials to keep your fur baby looking and feeling their best
• Get Fit with Fido: Take a bootcamp style fitness class with your dood starting at 2:30pm near the Beer Zone
• Kid Zone sponsored by Omega Sports will include a bounce house & kid friendly activities concluding with a performance by a bubbleologist at 4pm
• Puppy Zone sponsored by Dood Mood Co will include dozens of local pet related vendors
• Adoption Zone with pet related nonprofits and rescue groups with adoptable dogs and puppies. Many of these rescue groups have doodles currently looking for their forever homes.
• Beer & Food Zone with local food trucks and breweries serving delicious bites and cold drinks
For more information visit Oodlesofdoodles.co