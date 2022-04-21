They also have a variety of delicious spring dishes, like the Spring Greens Salad

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Angeline’s is launching a Pre Theatre Menu next week that you are sure to enjoy! It is $44 for 3 courses/per person and will be available until 6:30 pm daily

If you are looking for a great spring dish, the Spring Greens Salad Chef Atkinson prepared is a great example of the seasonally-driven, inventive cuisine at Angeline’s that celebrates local farms and purveyors.

Angeline’s is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, with brunch on the weekends, and features a patio and private dining space.