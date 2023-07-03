Anglers get ready for the Redcrest Championship!

This morning we're talking Major League Fishing and a big event Redcrest 2023, coming up this weekend. Here with more is Pro angler Edwin Evers and VP of Marketing, Michael Mulone. There is so much excitement surrounding major league fishing. The Bass Pro Tour is Major League Fishing’s top-level competitive circuit, in which 80 anglers compete in seven Stages, culminating with REDCREST, the Bass Pro Tour championship, this weekend. MLF produces more than 250 events annually at some of the most prestigious fisheries in the world, while broadcasting to America’s living rooms on CBS, the Discovery Channel, the Outdoor Channel, CBS Sports Network, the World Fishing Network and on-demand. “This event, Redcrest Championship is like our Super Bowl, many of the competitor gear up for this final competition” says Evers. “There is substantial prize money, reputation and endorsements at stake.”

The stakes are indeed high and the competition will be heated. “We do a great of ensuring it is a fair competition” says Mulone. Mulone go on to say “there are boat officials who will weigh, measure the fish in real time, also all of the competition will be streamed so there are so many eyes watching that it prevents anglers from not observing the rules.” The tournament is a five day affair. REDCREST 2023 will take place on Lake Norman, Wednesday-Friday, March 8-12. In conjunction with the tournament, MLF will host the General Tire REDCREST Outdoor Sports Expo, Friday, Saturday & Sunday, March 10-12. Expo doors will be open from 11am-7pm daily. Tens of thousands of MLF fans will fill the halls of the expo to check out the latest in fishing, hunting, boating and camping gear and celebrate the great outdoors.