Pick up food for your tailgate at Angry Ale's

They make it easy to order ahead

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you are looking to bring food to your next tailgate, Angry Ale's is your tailgating take-out spot. Order, pickup and get on your way to your tailgate!

Some of the great foods you can grab:

Buffalo Cauliflower: fresh chopped cauliflower, lightly breaded, fried, and tossed in your choice of sauce (buffalo, honey hot, or sweet Thai) with a side of ranch

fresh chopped cauliflower, lightly breaded, fried, and tossed in your choice of sauce (buffalo, honey hot, or sweet Thai) with a side of ranch Hot Chicken Sliders: Fried chicken with Nashville hot seasoning, topped with a pickle.

Fried chicken with Nashville hot seasoning, topped with a pickle. Chili Cheese Sliders: Mini burgers topped with our homemade chili, American cheese, and fried onions.

Angry Ale's is also a go-to spot for many people to watch App State, Tennessee, Panther's and Green Bay Packers games!

Angry Ale's is also celebrating 20 years this year on Montford Drive!

Angry Ale's also has three trivia nights every week, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

For more information, visit them online at angryales.com.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.