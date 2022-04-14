Animal Care and Control needs your help

There are less than 10 kennels available so help them out by adopting, fostering, or doing a stay-cation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As of this morning there are less than 10 kennels available at Animal Care and Control. So they are asking for your help! There are a variety of ways that you can help them clear some room in the shelter.

First option is obvious. Adopt! There are so many adorable pets to add to your family that they have at the shelter.

Next option is to foster an animal. Fostering is a great way to get a pet out of the kennels and clear room for Animal Care and Control to bring more animals in.

Lastly you could do a stay-cation. This is a short-term foster option where you keep a pet for a few days in hopes that in that time they get adopted.