AnimalCity takes in orphaned pets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — AnimalCity is a non-profit organization that helps pets whose people have passed away. They do this by creating detailed Forever Care Plans ahead of time to ensure that pets are cared for in an emergency. They also help by taking in these pets, finding them fosters and then getting them into their forever home.

They say they are passionate about spreading their mission to ensure that all pet owners have a plan - either with or without our help. They want to help reduce the number of pets surrendered to animal control and make sure that beloved pets get a new loving home if the worst should happen.

They also want to stress to people to spay and neuter their pets. Unfortunately shelters are always full and that can be helped with this simple measure.

To find out more about AnimalCity go online to AnimalCityHaven.org. And follow Diesel on Instagram!

