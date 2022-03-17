Anne Springs Close Greenway Speaker Series starts this Saturday, March 19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Anne Springs Close Greenway Speaker Series returns this Saturday, March 19 with ultrarunner and author, Mirna Valerio. The evening promises to be one of inspiration and motivation and will take place on the Greenway Gateway Lawn, including live music and followed by a candid discussion with “The Mirnavator” herself about being a larger competitor in a world of thinner athletes. Mirna's athletic story was featured in the Wall Street Journal, Runner’s World, on the NBC Nightly News, CNN, on the CW Network and in the viral REI-produced documentary short, The Mirnavator. Her writing has been featured in Women’s Running Magazine, Self Magazine Online, Outside Online and Runner's World Magazine. Most recently, she was chosen as a 2018 National Geographic Adventurer of the Year.