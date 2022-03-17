Anne Springs Close Greenway Speaker Series starts this Saturday, March 19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Anne Springs Close Greenway Speaker Series returns this Saturday, March 19 with ultrarunner and author, Mirna Valerio. The evening promises to be one of inspiration and motivation and will take place on the Greenway Gateway Lawn, including live music and followed by a candid discussion with “The Mirnavator” herself about being a larger competitor in a world of thinner athletes. Mirna's athletic story was featured in the Wall Street Journal, Runner’s World, on the NBC Nightly News, CNN, on the CW Network and in the viral REI-produced documentary short, The Mirnavator. Her writing has been featured in Women’s Running Magazine, Self Magazine Online, Outside Online and Runner's World Magazine. Most recently, she was chosen as a 2018 National Geographic Adventurer of the Year.
Bring a blanket or chair, purchase dinner from the Gateway Canteen and pick up a copy of Mirna's book “A Beautiful Work in Progress” for signing inside the Greenway Gateway. Festivities begin at 4:00pm with outdoor live music from Todd Johnson, followed at 5:00 with a conversation with Mirna and an audience Q&A session. Mirna will sign books and outdoor music will resume from 6:00 to 8:00. Tickets are $23 per person, including a 20% discount for Greenway members. Ages 12 and under are free. Purchase tickets here.