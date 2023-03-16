The Anne Springs Close Greenway spring programming

They will kick off spring with Blue Star Blitz

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Anne Springs Close Greenway is open year-round, but they are very excited about spring programming. They will kick off spring with their outdoor recreation event, Blue Star Blitz!

Blue Star Blitz, offers something for guests of all ages:

5K and 10K trail races

Live music by U-Phonic and Air Tropicali

Family-friendly scavenger hunt for kids

Local breweries with tents and craft beer (ages 21+)

Short-track mountain bike races

Hiking challenge

Food truck with lunch and snack options

First race kicks off at 9am on April 1 at 104 Adventure Road of the Anne Springs Close Greenway. It is free entry to come hang out, but make sure to register for any races in advance.

For more information, or to get registered for any of the races, go to ascgreenway.org.

