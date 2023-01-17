The Anne Springs Close Greenway Wedding Show is this weekend

It is free to attend

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Anne Springs Close Greenway will host a Wedding Show to showcase local vendors and the Greenway’s iconic venues. No tickets or advance registration are required, and doors to the romantic Dairy Barn open at 10am.

Meet local wedding and event vendors, sample passed hors d'oeuvres and food stations, participate in giveaways, enjoy music, and attend special tours of another popular Greenway venue, the Field Trial Barn. The Field Trial Barn will feature s’mores and hot cocoa at its fire rings, as well as an on-site venue host to answer questions inside the event space. Carolina brides, grooms, helpful bridesmaids and hopeful singles are welcome to attend this event.

Jan. 22, 2023 from 10am to 3pm

Founders Dairy Barn at Anne Springs Close Greenway

288 Dairy Barn Lane, Fort Mill SC 29718





Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.