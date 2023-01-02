The annual 'Scouting for Food' event is this weekend

You can drop off donations at local Subaru stores

This year WCNC Charlotte is once again teaming up with the Boy Scouts of America to help fight hunger in our community. They are doing this with the annual Scouting for Food event. Local Boy Scout troops will go door-to-door this weekend, Saturday February 4th, to collect non-perishable food. You can also drop off donations at Subaru Concord and Subaru South Boulevard.

Subaru is a proud partner with Loaves & Fishes /Friendship Trays and Cabarrus Meals on Wheels and continues to help them in their missions year after year.

Subaru Love Promise is Subaru's commitment to make a difference in the community. They have 5 pillars that are environment, learning, health, pets and helping.

