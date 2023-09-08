Another back to school tech guide, sponsored by techish.com

These products will make the school year a breeze

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content.

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

This morning we're talking back to school and two of the major stresses for families during this time. We're talking staying on budget, and keeping your kids safe online and off. Tech-life wizard Jennifer Jolly joined Charlotte Today with some much needed back to school stress relief.

If your main concern is budget, consider Straight Talk Wireless Family Plans. These plans are pre-paid, so there is no sticker shock to come later. You can also bundle the whole family together for ultimate savings.

Shopping refurbished is another great way to save some money. You can still get great items at a better price. eBay has a great section of refurbished items to choose form.

PayPal also has a great buy now pay later option to keep you on budget. You can make some of your bigger back to school purchases without worrying about the whole cost right away.

Online safety is another big concern for parents as they send their kids back to school. Kaspersky Premium is a great program to keep everyone safe. Plus - Use coupon code B2S23 for 15% off.

Back at home, keep the entire family safe with WiZ Indoor Camera. You can keep an eye on everything at home and ease your mind.

For more information on everything covered, go online to techish.com.

