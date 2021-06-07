An Appalachian Summer Festival will feature nearly 30 days of live, in-person, socially distanced and COVID compliant performances, plus additional livestreams and virtual programming. The season will be staged across two outdoor venues, including Kidd Brewer Stadium and the State Farm Road Concert Lot, a university-owned space adjacent to the Greenway Trail, which will be outfitted as an outdoor theatrical stage with pod seating to ensure a fun, festive and safe concert setting.