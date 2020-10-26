You can't go wrong with this dump cake recipe

3-ingredient Apple Cake

Chef Jill Aker-Ray

4 cups sliced apples (peeled or unpeeled)

1 (15.25 ounce) yellow or spice cake mix

(Duncan Hines is my preference)

3/4 cup (1-1/2 sticks) butter-melted

1/2 tsp cinnamon or pumpkin pie spice (if using yellow cake mix)

Optional additions (see below)

Prepared caramel sauce

Chipped pecans or walnuts

1.) Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

2.) Spray a 9 x 13 with cooking spray

3.) Spread apple slices evenly on bottom of pan.

4.) Sprinkle cake mix on top (sprinkle spice if using yellow cake mix)

5.) Pour melted butter evenly over top and bake for 45-50 minutes until golden and fruit is bubbling.

Optional “upgrade”