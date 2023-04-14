April 16th is National Healthcare Decision Day

Don’t wait for a crisis make health plans now

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It been said in many industries not having a plan means that you are planning to fail. It so true when it comes to healthcare. Here with more on National Healthcare Decision Day is Teresa Parker a Registered Nurse from RN4U.

NHDD is a nationwide initiative to plan ahead of a health crisis. This day exists to educate and empower the public and healthcare providers about advance care planning. "It is so important to plan ahead and to not wait” says Parker. When we make health decisions ahead of time and put those wishes in writing, we bring peace of mind to our families. We enable our loved ones to advocate for us when we are unable to do so for ourselves. We are more likely to avoid the difficult situations that are so common when we become seriously ill, and our loved ones are left to guess what we would have wanted.

This advice is for everyone not just the elderly. It can devastate our older population. Families just do not think about this until a crisis happens. And then it is too late. For example, when a loved one has an unexpected stroke or heart attack, someone is involved in a major automobile accident or a loved one develops dementia and can no longer make decisions. I’ve seen all of these unfortunately, and then the family is left with no knowing what their loved one would have wanted….That’s why it is so important to start the conversation now. “I would also suggest having an advocate” says Parker. A Health Care Proxy or Health Care POA is a person that you trust to make medical decisions when you no longer can and is a must. To start the process of advance care planning speak with one’s physician or an elder law attorney. The staff at RN4U are also happy to help. For more information visit RN4U.com

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.