Panthers' Ian Thomas shares why he is so passionate about Autism Awareness

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — April is Autism Awareness Month.

On Monday, Panthers Tight End - Ian Thomas joined us on Charlotte Today, to talk about why Autism Awareness is a cause so near and dear to his heart.

He spoke about the close relationship he has to his cousin, who is on The Spectrum, and how he used the NFL's "My Cause, My Cleats" program to help raise funds for Autism research, education, and program development. Thomas telling us, his Rookie year, his cleats were auctioned off for more than six thousand dollars.

At a recent fundraising event he hosted, Turn The Night Blue at Bank of America Stadium - they raised $400K for Autism Charlotte! The money raised at Turn The Night Blue going towards funding for a new center for Autism Charlotte summer programs, day programs, and more.

Thomas tells us, he loves meeting new people and that with every new person he meets - he's inspired to educate people about Autism.

If you'd like to make a donation towards the new center for Autism Charlotte, OR find out how you can volunteer head to: autismcharlotte.org

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.