We need Acceptance more than Awareness

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This month is Autism Awareness month and joining us today is Parenting Expert and Cognitive Specialist, Beatrice Moise. Beatrice is a longtime friend of the show, and this month hold personal meaning for her. “Yes it does, my son is 12 years old and on the spectrum and his care and advocacy is near and dear to my heart” says Moise.

April is Autism Awareness Month. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a developmental disability caused by differences in the brain. People with ASD often have problems with social communication and interaction, and restricted or repetitive behaviors or interests. “But it is time to move away from awareness and step into acceptance” says Moise. We are well aware of Autism but it’s now time to accept, include, and permit the behavior such as spinning of those suffering from autism. Autism makes it difficult with communication and interaction with other people.

Also the symptoms can affect their ability to function in school, work, and other areas of life. “Some people with autism are verbal and sometimes nonverbal; they can type or use a device to communicate” says Moise. They might talk 'at' others rather than having a 'back and forth' conversation, or talk mostly about their topics of interest. In interactions with others, they may not understand facial expressions and non-verbal cues, have difficulty with small talk and have a limited range of responses in social situations. It is time for inclusion!

Inclusion of students with autism in the general classroom can minimize stigma against autism while students learn how to communicate appropriately with one another. Having a student with autism in a general classroom also reduces negativity associated with autism, and children will learn how to work with one another. This month we want to shine a light on Autism but are hoping for your acceptance.