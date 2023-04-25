April is Financial Literacy Month

Secret kicks off multi-year program to provide financial resources to 1 million young women

Marsha Barnes is a personal finance expert, commentator, and Founder of The Finance Bar Members Club. She joined Charlotte Today during Financial Literacy Month.

Burnout from work and money stress is at an all-time high for young women . That combined with inflation on basic essentials is enough to make many young professionals feel strained and stressed about their financial situation.

Secret Deodorant is hoping to help change this narrative. Just in time for Financial Literacy Month this April, the company Secret Deodorant is introducing a multi-year financial empowerment initiative that starts by providing 1 million young women with access to in-depth financial courses and training resources developed and led by highly-renowned female financial experts.

To find more details on Secret’s financial empowerment initiative you can visit Secret.com/MoneyMoves.

