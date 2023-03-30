April is National Heartworm Awareness Month

LSPCA's 3rd Annual Heartworm Walk is April 1st

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Lancaster SPCA is holding it's 3rd Annual Heartworm Walk this weekend, and you can sign up to take part.

This morning we were joined by Karen, Broedy, and Stella, to learn more about the walk, and why it's so important to protect your dogs from heartworms.

Sadly we learned this morning SC is one of the Top 10 states for incidences of Heartworm.

This Saturday, April 1st you can bring your dog and take part in The LSPCA special walk. It's $25 to register per person, and you are invited to bring your 4-legged friends with you.

Stella is up for adoption looking for her furr-ever home, Mia and everyone she met at the station...absolutely loved her sweet, loving personality.

To learn more about Stella, The Heartworm Walk, and all the ways you can help The Lancaster SPCA head to their website: lancasterspca.net

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.