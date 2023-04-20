Spring yard projects, but they can quickly turn into emergencies - if you're not careful

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — April is Safe Digging Month, for many people - it's also when they start working on spring yard projects - but those projects can quickly turn into emergencies if people aren't careful when digging on their property.

On Thursday, Zach Vavricka from Piedmont Natural Gas stopped by to share a few reminders about how to stay safe, while working in the yard. Vavricka goes on to add, "unfortunately it's also a time when people can run into trouble and hit natural gas lines, cable lines, or even electrical lines if they dig without calling 811."

We learned people may not realize how shallow some of these pipes are buried - and that's where trouble can start.

Anytime you use a shovel: gardening, putting in a new mailbox, even planting a tree, anytime you're digging it's a good idea to call 811 to check the area...and it's *Free to call.

Once you call 811, in both NC and SC, someone comes to your home within 3 biz days, to mark your yard with pipes and flags.

The key thing to remember Vavricka says is: "plan ahead," - they won't come out immediately - but will be out in 3 days.

For more information go to: piedmontng.com

