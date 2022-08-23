Teaching kids interior design with AR Workshop

Kids learn design techniques with AR Workshop, and make something special for their rooms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As kids go back to school, after school programs ramp back up too. The ladies of AR work shop, Anders and Ruff, have a program to teach students how to become budding interior designers.

“This DIY workshop offers hands on classes to create home decor in a fun instructor led environment” says Anders. “The techniques they will learn will help them broaden their creative and decorating minds” says Ruff

ARWorkshop has six area locations and the size of the classes will be limited to 16 students. Come along and join the fun.

Here are some of the things students will be doing and learning in the After School Art Program at AR Workshop

- They will take art lessons to the next level with a room refresh series where kids learn basic interior design elements over the course of 6 sessions.

- They will work one on one with our instructors to identify 5 projects to display in their room when they are done with the series.

- They will learn texture, color, space, technique and more.

- They will also have fun exploring the different mediums that design has to offer.

To sign up or get more information visit ARworkshop.com for times and dates and the latest on the After School Art Program.

