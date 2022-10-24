AR Workshop shows you how to embrace Fall, and spread some pumpkin cheer

They have workshops across the area to help you channel your inner creativity

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fall is here and it is pumpkin season. AR workshop joined Charlotte Today to show viewers how they can embrace the season. These are great crafty activities for adults so they can get creative. They say their most popular is their chunky knit pumpkin.

When you visit AR Workshop to create your pumpkins, you will get to make three pumpkins so you can bring your kids to help if you'd like.

Topiaries are all the rage for décor right now so it is great to add to the home. Centerpiece boxes are great as well and can be used year round.

AR Workshop loves to help people embrace their creativity. AR Workshop has six locations in the Charlotte area and you can find more information online at ARWorkshop.com.

