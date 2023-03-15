Arch Madness is upon us!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:
March Madness is upon us and so many people are excited about NCAA basketball tournament. There is a certain hustle and bustle of people everywhere in preparation for the big tournament. However, today we are talking Arch Madness with the Good Feet Store and how people can properly support their busy lifestyle starting at their feet. Here with more is Melanie Thompson from the Good Feet Store. "Winter is over and so many people are busy running, jogging , hiking and involved in many activities" says Thompson. Many people suffer with aches and pains, some may use orthotics but many have no supports at all for their feet. Here is where The Good Feet Store can help.
Typically, arch support inserts are devices placed into your shoes to support the arch of your foot in order to reduce – or even eliminate – pain. Good Feet Arch Supports, in particular, are designed to support all four arches of the foot, placing the feet in the ideal position, and aligning the body from the feet up.
"Our premium arch supports can benefit the body by distributing pressure evenly across your foot and provide additional stability and balance" says Thompson. Plus the supports will align the body up the kinetic chain, reduce or prevent pain. By supporting the body up the kinetic chain, Good Feet Arch Supports can relieve foot, knee, hip, and back pain. Good Feet premium arch supports are designed to absorb shock and protect your joints. Poor biomechanics can often cause foot-related problems; however, Good Feet Foot Arch Supports are designed to provide pain relief, balance and comfort. They are available in a wide range of flexibilities – extra firm to soft – to promote maximum performance and versatility for every foot and every lifestyle. To ensure a precision fit, Good Feet Arch Supports are designed for a range of activities, shoe preferences and work environments. Come in and visit. Our Arch Support Specialists will properly measure your feet and take your lifestyle and arch size into account. For more information visit GoodfeetSE.com.