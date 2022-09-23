Archadeck the outdoor design professionals

Let Archadeck transform your outdoor space

Example video title will go here for this video

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

If you're searching for custom deck, pergola, 3-season room, porch, and patio builder in the Charlotte, area, choose Archadeck of Charlotte. Here with more is the owner, David Berryhill.

Fall and Winter are great times to build new outdoor space. “We are much more than deck contractors, we are a team of experienced outdoor living design professionals” says Berryhill. Archadeck has been designing and building porches, multi-season rooms, decks, outdoor kitchens, and more in the Charlotte market since 1988! We have taken the indoor comfort, design and convenience and expanded it to the outdoors. The outdoor space has become a place of gathering and entertainment and let Archadeck assist you in designing that space.

You can find our custom backyard designs in Charlotte and the surrounding areas, including South Carolina communities. We service both North and South Carolina. For more information call 704-944-1350 or visit www.Archadeck.com\Charlotte.



Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.