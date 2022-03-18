ArchWell Health helping seniors live healthier, happier lives

ArchWell Health working beyond just primary care to become a resource hub for seniors in the area

ArchWell Health is new to the area, and wants to be a local resource for seniors, and help insure they receive the care and help they need.

Right now they only accept patients with Cigna and United Healthcare coverage, they say it also helps to have a Medicare advantage plan.

They work with seniors, 65 and older in a variety of areas beyond just primary healthcare. ArchWell Health has special social events, Bingo, and wellness programs planned around the area. They want seniors to know, they are not alone and can turn to ArchWell Health for help on a variety of fronts.