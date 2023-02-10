Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) has changed online scams sponsored by Techish.com

Last year, Americans lost $330 million just to text scams, more than double the previous year, with an average reported loss of $1,000. The deluge of these new sophisticated AI-generated scams is making it harder than ever to tell real from fake. “ Most people have had a text (Smishing) that said "you’ve won money or a gift, so click on the link to obtain your prize” says Jolly. Don’t do it! So, what do you do to combat these crimes? Jolly says “take a look at the new AI-powered tools that can protect you from AI phishing scams.” She adds “It uses AI to detect and fight AI powered scams and It's a New McAfee Scam Protection called AI Scam Protection. It automatically identifies and alerts people of suspicious URLs in texts, emails, search results, and social media links, before they are opened or clicked on. It proactively blocks the site from loading even if someone accidentally clicks on a malicious link! The software can tried out free for a week before purchasing it annually for $30. It works across devices as well. Now there is a way to stop from being scammed even if you mistakenly clicked on the link. For more information visit Techish.com or McAfee.com