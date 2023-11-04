Arts+ Adult Learning Workshops

Arts+ Adult Workshops starting this month

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Spring is here, for many people that means time to try out new hobbies or interests. For adults looking to test their creativity and imagination - "Arts+" has the perfect outlet.

On today's show we were joined by Brittany Norton from Arts+ to tell us about their adult workshops.

At the workshops, you can try your hand at a variety of things: from painting to collaging to making comic books, even jewelry making...they also offer group classes - where everyone works on one big project.

Arts+ has been creating a brighter future through outstanding arts training for the past 50 years. Formerly known as Community School of the Arts, Arts+ envisions the transformative impact of arts education illuminating every corner of the Charlotte region, making outstanding arts education available to students of all ages, skill levels and socioeconomic backgrounds. From private lessons to summer camps to community outreach programs, Arts+ strives to help each student unlock their full potential through the power of arts education. For more information, visit https://www.artsplus.org.

Classes are in the evening and are held 6-8 p.m. once per week for six weeks. Three of the classes start this month...and all skill levels are welcome and encouraged to sign up.

