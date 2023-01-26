Learn to play a new instrument with Arts+

People of any age can learn a new instrument

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — New year, new musical talent? For sure. The new year can be a time to renew creativity and self-care for a group that doesn’t always prioritize themselves: adults.

Arts+ offers private lessons for a wide range of instruments including strings, woodwinds, brass, percussion and keyboards, enabling adults to live out rock star fantasies, rekindle an old love or fulfill a life-long desire.

Playing a musical instrument as an adult is a way to engage your brain in a way that has multiple benefits. It's social. It's good for your brain, and good for your fingers, too. It definitely increases patience and self discipline and relieves stress.

The most popular choices for musical learning among adults receiving instruction at Arts+ are guitar, bass, piano, drums and ukulele, but the offerings are not limited by any means. Harp, cello, violin, flute, clarinet, trumpet, trombone.

Arts+ offers individual musical lessons for adults in a variety of formats, customizable in location, schedule, style, instrument, genre of music and more. Students are required to provide their own instrument (rent or own, Arts+ can make recommendations/connections if necessary), an open mind and willingness to learn. Visual art learning options for adults abound as well – more details (and current class roster) available on artsplus.org.

Individual music lessons start at $31 per session.

