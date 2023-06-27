Associate degrees, trade programming offered & Sponsored by York Technical College

York Technical College is offering No Cost Tuition to South Carolina residents

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

This morning in our education spotlight we're joined by York Technical College. Here to talk to us about enrollment and programming is President of the college, Doctor Stacey Moore and Reed Livengood, Chair of Welding Technology.

York Technical College is a public, two-year institution. York Technical College offers associate degrees, diplomas, and certificates in over 100 programs of study, as well as an award-winning program that will allow you to transfer to a four-year institution. Founded in 1964 with just 60 students, York Technical College now welcomes between 5,000 to 7,000 credit students each year at its main campus in Rock Hill, South Carolina, as well as its off-campus center in Chester, South Carolina. The college predominantly serves students in York County, Lancaster County, and Chester County.

York Technical College is offering No Cost Tuition to South Carolina residents. “This is an incredible opportunity for students to go to college without paying for tuition or fees” says Dr. Moore. This is thanks to funding from the State of South Carolina, as well as funds committed by York Technical College. The program was first started in 2021, and because we know it’ll continue this upcoming academic year, current students who enrolled at York Technical College at the start of the No Cost Tuition program now have the chance to complete their programs without paying for any tuition or fees. Prospective students who enroll in upcoming terms can receive the same financial benefits for at least part of their academic journey. At a time when many Americans are burdened with student debt, this program has led to life-changing opportunities for York Technical College students and has saved students millions of dollars.

Enrollment is now open for the Fall semester! For individuals looking to upgrade their careers or make a change in their life, the time to do it is NOW! York Technical College offers programs in everything from surgical technology and nursing, to criminal justice, cybersecurity, theater production, personal training, and more! Many of the programs the college offers are in-demand, hands-on programs that lead to well-paying jobs after graduation. For those not interested in a four year degree – it’s a perfect path to follow! For those interested in a four year degree – they can save thousands of dollars by completing their associates at York Technical College and transfer to a four year institution! The college has great partnerships with several schools in South Carolina to make that process seamless. But our classes, especially with No Cost Tuition, can fill up fast…so South Carolina residents shouldn’t wait to apply.