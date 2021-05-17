Escape to The Atlantis Bahamas

The Travel Mom talks about covid protocols while traveling to and from the Bahamas

If you're ready for a tropical getaway, consider The Atlantis Bahamas on Paradise Island. The Atlantis is welcoming tourists with open arms and covid protocol. Just complete a Bahamas health visa. You must either present a negative covid test result no more than 5 days before your trip, or your covid vaccination card.

For your convenience, the Atlantis has covid testing on property. The CDC requires a negative test result before returning to the U.S.

A trip to Paradise Island is an easy non-stop flight from Charlotte.

