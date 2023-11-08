Make sure to call 811 before starting any digging projects

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — August 11 is National Safe Digging Day – your annual reminder to dial 811 every single time you pick up a shovel and dig outdoors. Contractors, homeowners, business owners and anyone preparing for a digging project should call 811 at least three business days before digging begins. The local utilities will then send a crew to mark underground lines in the area (electric, natural gas, water, sewer, phone, cable TV and others) with stakes, flags or paint.

You will need to know the address of where you plan to dig, including the county and nearest cross street, as well as the type of project you’re completing and the exact area on the property where you’re planning to dig. Whether you call 811 or make your request online, you’ll need the same info.

Lots of yard and landscaping projects require a call to 811! They include:

Septic tanks and sewer lines

Swimming pools

Wells

Sprinkler systems and water lines

Basketball goal posts or mailbox posts

Fence and deck posts

Trees and shrubs

Mailboxes

You'll need to wait a few days to allow utilities to respond to your request and ensure that all utilities have indeed responded to your request before breaking ground. Once all utilities have marked their buried lines, you should dig carefully around any utility marks and consider relocating projects that are close to buried utilities.

