CHARLOTTE, N.C. — August is romance awareness month, a time to make sure you and your partner are keeping the spark and romance alive in your relationship. Danielle Price from SOS Romance Planning joined Charlotte Today to talk about some ways to make sure the romance is strong in your relationship.

First, alphabet dating! This gives you and your partner endless date opportunities. Simply pick a letter of the alphabet, and find a date that starts with that letter!

Next, surprise love notes. Nothing keeps the romance alive like finding a surprise love note from your partner.

Also try and anticipate their needs. In long term relationships you know a lot about their life and what they need. Helping them out without them asking is a great way to show you care.

Lastly, outdoor music concerts are such a fun and romantic date. Being outside and listening to local bands at the White Water Center is a great way to reignite that spark.

