Benefits of a plant based diet

Dr. Carson Rounds from Avance Care shares how simple changes in diet, may add years to your life

These days, more and more people are moving towards more plant based diets, and Dr. Carson Rounds from Avance Care says there are many health benefits to a plant based diet. Dr. Rounds tells us, research is showing that people who eat more plants live longer.

A plant based diet can help people with diabetes, high blood pressure, high BMIs and even high cholesterol, not to mention lowering the risk of heart disease. Another added bonus being, the healthier you are - the fewer medications you'll need.

If you are not wanting to give up meat, even adding more plants, nuts and fruits can help.

