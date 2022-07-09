Stay healthy this season with these tips from Avance Care

Dr. Brown of Avance Care is proud to be a passionate advocate on health issues impacting diverse patient populations, including those within the LGBTQ+ community

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Avance Care sponsored and participated in pride this year. This event holds a dear place in Dr. Scott's as he supports and advocate for the LGBTQ+ Community.

It was great timing that they got to introduce their new practice location and connect so many people to their comprehensive and accessible healthcare resources.

2000 doses of Monkey Pox were distributed at Charlotte Pride. It is great that people had access to vaccines at the festival. Avance Care Midtown is now offering the Monkey Pox vaccine to their existing patients.

To stay healthy this season, Dr. Brown suggests developing health resiliency. Prioritize sleep, movement, diet, mindfulness, and social connections.

Avance Care Midtown, provides comprehensive primary care services for all ages, including in-house lab work, retinopathy, immunizations, and x-rays, and specialty services including behavioral health and nutrition services.

Avance Care Midtown is located at 205 South Kings Drive in Metropolitan Charlotte. The best way to schedule an appointment with any of their providers is through the website. Visit AvanceCare.com/Charlotte.

